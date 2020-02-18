Market Headstart: Nifty likely to consolidate further; avoid long positions for now

Nifty50 is likely to consolidate further on February 18 and may even retest 12,000 levels tracking muted trend seen in other Asian markets.

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded in the red, indicating a negative start for the Indian market. Around 08:30 hours, SGX Nifty was 29.50 points, or 0.24 percent, down at 12,043.50.

Indian market edged lower despite positive global cues on February 17 after Moody's Investors Service has cut India’s 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast to 5.4 percent from 6.6 percent.

At the same time, it has cut the 2021 GDP growth forecast to 5.8 percent from 6.7 percent. Weakness across global economy due to the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak could hurt India’s recovery, Moody's said.

World markets inched higher on hopes of further policy stimulus from China to counteract the economic hit from a coronavirus outbreak calmed nervous investors.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet industry bodies on Tuesday to asses the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Indian trade and businesses. The virus outbreak in China has claimed nearly 1,500 lives and infected over 60,000, said a report.

Moody’s was one big factor that fuelled uncertainty on the D-Street. Experts are of the view that investors should avoid creating long positions at the current juncture and wait for a breakout above 12,300 or a breakdown below 11,800 levels.

Also, fears over banking exposure to the telecom sector after SC verdict on AGR liability and continuous rise in coronavirus cases also dented sentiment on Monday.

A report suggested that the payment of adjusted gross revenue dues of Rs 1.20 lakh crore by telcos will reduce the fiscal deficit for 2019-20 to 3.5 percent of the GDP from the revised estimate of 3.8 percent of the GDP, economists at SBI said on Monday.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 8 paise to settle at 71.29 against the US dollar on Monday, helped by some moderation global crude prices.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 374 cr while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 154 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced a number of steps to regulate financial markets, including asking investment advisors and distributors of financial products to segregate their services. Fees for such services will also be streamlined.

The proposed changes are aimed at bringing clarity in payment of fees and the introduction of an upper limit on fees charged to investors.