Market Headstart: Nifty likely to consolidate around 12K; eyes on Shree Cement, Yes Bank

The Indian equity market which closed with losses for the fourth straight day on February 18 is likely to consolidate further around 12,000 levels on February 19, tracking positive trend seen in other Asian markets, but fears of coronavirus (COVID-19) could cap the upside. Let's look at the final tally on D-Street on February 18 – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 161 points to 40,894 while the Nifty50 closed with losses of 53 points at 11,992. Close Tracking the momentum, more than 200 stocks on the BSE hit a fresh 52-week low which includes names such as Gillette India, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Sobha, ITC, Everest Industries, and Marico among others.

'Initiate fresh longs in Nifty in 11,930-11,990 range for a target of 12,246' The broader market underperformed as the S&P BSE Mid-cap index fell 0.6 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index was down 0.45 percent. Moody's on February 18 lowered the growth forecast for the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region to 5.2 per cent for 2020 citing the lingering impact of COVID-19 outbreak, the market impact of which will be more pronounced on China and India.

The Indian rupee tumbled by 24 paise to settle at 71.56 (provisional) against the US dollar on February 18 as concerns over the economic fallout from coronavirus outbreak continued to roil forex market sentiment.

On the institutional front, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers in the Indian markets for Rs 74 crore while the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were also net sellers to the tune of Rs 309 crore, provisional data showed.