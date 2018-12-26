Market Headstart | Here’s what is lined up for investors today

Equity benchmarks are likely to see a subdued start, following consecutive sessions of losses.

Bears took over D-Street on Monday as equity benchmarks continued to fall for another consecutive session, as concerns over global growth weighed big.

Asian markets took a beating amid fears of a slowdown in developed economies such as China.

The Sensex saw a fall of over 270 points on Monday, while the Nifty managed to break 10,700-mark as well.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed below psychological 10,700 levels as well as 200-day moving average. The index was down 90.50 points at 10,663.50 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Kalpataru Power | Target: Rs 430 | Stop Loss: Rs 350 | Return: 12%

Delta Corporation | Target: Rs 280 | Stop Loss: Rs 255 | Return: 13%