you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Here’s what is lined up for investors on December 28, 2018

Global market moves are seen to be steady, while trends on SGX Nifty indicate a strong start.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
It’s a start of a new series for the market on Friday morning. Lower crude oil prices is likely to boost the market. Along with it, global market moves are seen to be steady, while trends on SGX Nifty indicate a strong start.

On Thursday, benchmarks ended the session on a positive note, but off the high points. The Nifty ended December series below 10,800.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 157.34 points or 0.44% at 35807.28, while the Nifty was higher by 49.90 points or 0.47% at 10779.80. The market breadth was narrow as 1313 shares advanced, against a decline of 1233 shares, while 181 shares were unchanged.

Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and ONGC gained the most, while Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, and Tata Motors lost the most.

Watch the accompanying video to know what is in store for investors today.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 08:36 am

