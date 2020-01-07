Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 12,100; India VIX jumps 14%

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jan 07, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update
Market Outlook
Buzzing stock
Sector Update:
India Strategy:
Just In:
Nifty update:
Rupee update:
Market update:
Buzzing stock:
Buzzing stock:
Market update:
Rupee update:
Expert's view:
Market update:
Market update:
Expert's view on Nifty:
SGX Nifty update:
Gold update:
US stocks:
Oil update:
Asian market update:
CLSA Retains Bullish View on Zee
Global brokerage house CLSA retained its buy rating on the entertainment company, though it slashed price target to Rs 360 from Rs 390 apiece.
"2019 was the end of pledging crisis and 2020 will bring operating improvements," said the brokerage house which feels Zee is well placed to continue outperforming industry growth.
CLSA said 2020's key focus for the company will be on cash generation. "We see a turn in company's cashflows from Q4 and forecasts 11 percent earnings CAGR over FY19-22."
Reliance Communications in Focus
Reliance Communciations share price gained a percent. Supreme Court asked Department of Telecommunication to refund Rs 104 crore to the company, reports CNBC-TV18.
Nifty Off Day's High:
Benchmark indices traded off their day's high in afternoon. The BSE Sensex was up 259.61 points at 40,936.24 and the Nifty50 rose 74 points to 12,067.
The broader markets traded in line with frontliners as the Nifty Midcap index gained 0.6 percent and Smallcap index rose over a percent amid strong breadth.
About 1,463 shares advanced against 600 declining shares on the BSE.
No Rating Impact on Adani Ports after KPCL Acquisition
Fitch Ratings today said there was no rating impact on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ, BBB-/Stable) from its proposed acquisition of a 75 percent stake in Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited (KPCL).
The acquisition value of KPCL is about Rs 13,500 crore, including Rs 6,200 crore in debt, APSEZ said in its announcement of the proposed acquisition on 3 January 2020. The acquisition will be fully funded through APSEZ's internal accruals and existing cash balance. Management expects the transaction to be completed within 120 days, subject to regulatory approvals.
HDFC Bank Share Price Rises 2%
Shares of HDFC Bank gained 2.5 percent intraday today following strong loan and deposits growth in quarter ended December 2019.
The country's second largest private sector lender in its BSE filing on January 6 said it registered around 20 percent growth in advances during the quarter YoY.
Advances aggregated to approximately Rs 9.3 lakh crore as of December 2019, against Rs 7.81 lakh crore as of December 2018.
"The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 10.67 lakh crore as of December 2019, a growth of around 25 percent as compared to Rs 8.52 lakh crore in same quarter last year, it said.
Market Outlook:
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
"The ground reality is unstable, global market feels that this tension can escalate further. Investors are closing their current positions and are shifting to safe-haven assets leading to a mount in bond yield, oil and gold prices."
Buzzing: Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam gained 3.4 percent intraday after the state-owned company delivered ultra high strength steel and cobalt alloys for ISRO's Gaganyaan.
Market recovers about 50% of Monday's fall: 4 factors contributing to the up move
The Nifty50 rallied by more than 100 points on Tuesday recovering almost 50 percent of 233-point fall witnessed on Monday that pushed the index below 12000.
Sector Update