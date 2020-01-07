Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 12,100; India VIX jumps 14%

CLSA Retains Bullish View on Zee

Global brokerage house CLSA retained its buy rating on the entertainment company, though it slashed price target to Rs 360 from Rs 390 apiece.

"2019 was the end of pledging crisis and 2020 will bring operating improvements," said the brokerage house which feels Zee is well placed to continue outperforming industry growth.

CLSA said 2020's key focus for the company will be on cash generation. "We see a turn in company's cashflows from Q4 and forecasts 11 percent earnings CAGR over FY19-22."