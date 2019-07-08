Market hasn't shown signs of complete breakdown yet: Udayan

It has been a flat week for the Indian market so far. The Nifty is very rangebound. Udayan Mukherjee, managing editor of CNBC-TV18 says the parliament session, beginning from tomorrow, might give the market some impetus on either side. "The market is trading at a lower band, but has not exhibited signs of a complete breakdown just yet," he adds.

Below is the edited transcript of his comments on CNBC-TV18.

It looks like we are in for more of the same because global markets were completely flat overnight. We are waiting for our own parliament session to flag off tomorrow. That might give us some kind of impetus on either side. We have been so flat for the last couple of days, despite some cues coming in from global markets. So, news flow will probably pick up from tomorrow. But, for today, it appears that we just wait and watch like we have been doing for the last couple of sessions.

Also read: Nifty may slide to 5400-5450, say experts

On market being lacklustre

The Nifty has been grinding around 5,600 level and maybe it is waiting for some kind of triggers. After the earning season ended, the market has not had any fresh triggers to deal with. So it either will have to be resolution on the global fiscal cliff front or it will have to be the Parliament session, which begins tomorrow, which might give some kind of fresh news for the market to move around. But short of that, the market has just been grinding in a range.

The market did move into a slightly lower range than we saw pre-Diwali but it is just a lull phase where you know that in the next three-four weeks you will get lots of newsflow and triggers, but they are just not manifested yet.

On global markets

Global markets seem to have settled down into some kind of a groove, given the uncertainty of the fiscal cliff and the way reacted violently after the presidential elections. In the last one week or so, global markets have had a marginal positive bias. The disturbing thing is that India seems to be underperforming most other global markets at this point, which is not a great sign usually. It means that global investors are waiting and watching on how these political issues pan out, over the month of December, before they commit fresh capital to work.

This has not helped some of the large cap names like Reliance, ITC etc and they have gone into profit booking kind of a mode. But it is certainly disturbing to see that India has just not been able to hold up as well as other global markets have been. Otherwise most markets have been ranging.

On Nifty

Nifty is very range bound. If we had massive outflows because of any kind of uncertainty, the markets might have broken down more significantly. But that has not happened and the flows have dried up a bit but we aren’t seeing major risk-off in global markets yet. Nifty, for the entire month of October was trading in a 5,630-5,730 trading range. It had got compressed in a 100-point trading band, and it’s broken down below that, but hasn’t seen any great pickup in momentum after the breakdown.

We are trading at below 5,600 levels but that breakdown is not being accompanied by major outflows or selling, which would have pushed the Nifty down to those 5,450 kinds of levels that a lot of people have been eyeing in this fall. It is true that the markets are trading at a lower band but they have not exhibited signs of a complete breakdown just yet.