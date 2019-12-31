Market Live: SGX Nifty signals a negative opening for the Indian market

Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities: Gold and silver prices traded steady in international market due to weakness in dollar index. Upbeat US trade balance and Chicago PMI data limits gain in precious metals. Due to strength in rupee both the precious metals in domestic market settled on weaker note. We expect gold and silver remain hold key supports of USD 1500 and USD 17.55 per troy ounce in international market.

MCX gold is expected to be hold 38,800 and silver is expected to be hold 46,100 levels. Any downside correction towards 38,880 would be opportunity to buy gold again with stop loss below 38,800 for the target of 39,100. In silver downside correction towards 46,400-46,300 would be opportunity to buy again with stop loss of 46,100 for the target of 47,000.