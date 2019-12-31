Market Live: SGX Nifty signals a negative opening for the Indian market

Live now
Dec 31, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
SGX Nifty update:
Asian markets update:
US markets update:
Stocks in the news: Fortis Health, Piramal Enterprises, Infosys, Chalet Hotels, NHPC
Fortis Healthcare | Vodafone Idea | NHPC | HPCL | Kirloskar Electric | Infosys are some of the stocks which are in news today.
Institutional trading activity
Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities: Gold and silver prices traded steady in international market due to weakness in dollar index. Upbeat US trade balance and Chicago PMI data limits gain in precious metals. Due to strength in rupee both the precious metals in domestic market settled on weaker note. We expect gold and silver remain hold key supports of USD 1500 and USD 17.55 per troy ounce in international market.
MCX gold is expected to be hold 38,800 and silver is expected to be hold 46,100 levels. Any downside correction towards 38,880 would be opportunity to buy gold again with stop loss below 38,800 for the target of 39,100. In silver downside correction towards 46,400-46,300 would be opportunity to buy again with stop loss of 46,100 for the target of 47,000.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Experts are of the view that the market is likely to remain rangebound in the absence of any major triggers, but smart money continues to flow into broader markets.
SGX Nifty update: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India. At 07:45 hours IST, Nifty futures were trading 47 points, or 0.38 percent lower around 12,279.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.