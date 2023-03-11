 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market falls 1% in the week amid volatility; these 37 smallcaps climb 10-36%

Rakesh Patil
Mar 11, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty index shed over 3 percent, PSU Bank 2.8 percent and Nifty Bank nearly 2 percent. On the other hand, Nifty energy and oil & gas indices rose 2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

The Indian markets lost 1 percent amid mixed global and domestic cues, in the volatile and truncated week ended March 10. Large deal in Adani group stocks and extended buying from FIIs helped the market record decent gains in the first two sessions. However, indications of further interest-rate hike by Fed chair spooked the market, which led FIIs turned net sellers in last two sessions.

During the week, BSE Sensex shed 673.84 points or 1.12 percent to close at 59,135.13, while Nifty50 lost 181.45 points or 1.03 percent to end at 17,412.90.

In the month of March, BSE Sensex and Nifty added 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Among the broader indices, the BSE Midcap index ended on flat note, and Largecap index shed 0.8 percent, while Smallcap ended with moderate gains.