    Market ends with minor gains; capital goods outshine, IT top drag

    Rakesh Patil
    June 10, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

    Indian benchmark indices ended with minor gains in the volatile week ended on June 9 amid in-line policy and cautiousness about the future path of inflation by RBI, late arrival of monsoon, less participation of FIIs ahead of key inflation data and Federal Reserve’s policy announcement next week. Indian benchmark indices ended with minor gains in the volatile week ended on June 9 amid in-line policy and cautiousness about the future path of inflation by RBI, the late arrival of monsoon, less participation of FIIs ahead of key inflation data and Federal Reserve’s policy announcement next week.

    In this week, BSE Sensex gained 78.52 points to end at 62,625.63, and Nifty50 was up 29.3 points to close at 18,563.40. This week, BSE Sensex gained 78.52 points to end at 62,625.63, and Nifty50 was up 29.3 points to close at 18,563.40.

    The BSE Small-cap index added 1.6 percent led by Greenlam Industries, EKI Energy Services, Suzlon Energy, Indian Hume Pipe Company, CarTrade Tech, HBL Power Systems, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Heubach Colorants India. On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Sintex Plastics Technology, Nureca and Bank of Maharashtra shed 10-20 percent. The BSE Small-cap index added 1.6 percent led by Greenlam Industries, EKI Energy Services, Suzlon Energy, Indian Hume Pipe Company, CarTrade Tech, HBL Power Systems, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Heubach Colorants India. On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Sintex Plastics Technology, Nureca and Bank of Maharashtra shed 10-20 percent.

    BSE Mid-cap Index rose nearly 1 percent supported by Torrent Power, Hindustan Aeronautics, Ajanta Pharma, Adani Power, Max Healthcare Institute, Schaeffler India and Bharat Electronics. BSE Mid-cap Index rose nearly 1 percent supported by Torrent Power, Hindustan Aeronautics, Ajanta Pharma, Adani Power, Max Healthcare Institute, Schaeffler India and Bharat Electronics.

    The BSE Large-cap Index ended on a flat note. Gainers included One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, while losers were Tech Mahindra, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SRF, LTIMindtree, Bandhan Bank and Eicher Motors. The BSE Large-cap Index ended on a flat note. Gainers included One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, while losers were Tech Mahindra, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SRF, LTIMindtree, Bandhan Bank and Eicher Motors.

    Among sectors, Nifty Capital Goods index rose 5 percent, Power index rose 3.3 percent and Auto index up 1.5 percent. On the other hand, Information Technology index down 2.5 percent and FMCG index shed 1 percent. Among sectors, Nifty Capital Goods index rose 5 percent, Power index rose 3.3 percent and Auto index was up 1.5 percent. On the other hand, Information Technology index was down 2.5 percent and the FMCG index shed 1 percent.

    Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of marketcap followed by Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and Tata Motors. On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys lost the most of their marketcap. Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of marketcap followed by Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and Tata Motors. On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys lost most of their market cap.

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 970.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,939.76 crore. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 970.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,939.76 crore.

    During this week, Indian rupee lost 16 paise to close at 82.46 to a dollar on June 9 against its June 2 closing of 82.30. During this week, Indian rupee lost 16 paise to close at 82.46 to a dollar on June 9 against its June 2 closing of 82.30.

    Rakesh Patil
