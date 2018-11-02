Closing Bell: Market ends off day’s high as Sensex gains 579 pts, Nifty above 10,550; indices up 5% for week

Markets at close: Sensex ended the day at 35,011, surging 579 points or 1.68 percent, whereas the Nifty jumped 172 points to close at 10,553, 1.66 percent higher than the previous day. Both benchmark indices closed the week 5 percent higher.

Auto, Banks and FMCG ended the day higher. Nifty Auto surged 4.15 percent, Nifty Bank gained 4.49 percent and Nifty FMCG jumped 1.7 percent. The corresponding sectoral indices on the BSE gained 4.05 percent, 1.42 percent and 1.52 percent, respectively.



Sectoral indices for IT, Pharma and PSU banks closed the day in the red.

The biggest gainer on Sensex were Maruti Suzuki which gained 6.4 percent, Tata Motors which spiked 6.3 percent and Vedanta which jumped 6 percent. IT majors Wipro, TCS and Infosys were biggest losers.

The biggest gainers on Nifty were BPCL (6.2 percent), Maruti Suzuki (6.3 percent), Vedanta (6.2%), Tata Motors (6 percent) and IndusInd Bank (5.3 percent). Among the biggest losers on the index were Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Dr Reddy’s Lab.

The 'Muhurat' trading, which is conducted on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, will be held between 1700 hours and 1830 hours on November 7, the stock exchanges said.