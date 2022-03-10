Market ends higher for the third day, 5 factors that supported the sentiment

The market lost half of the day’s gains in the afternoon but still ended 1.5 percent higher, extending the uptrend for the third consecutive session on March 10. The key indices rallied almost 3 percent intraday.

The BSE Sensex gained 817 points to 55,464 and the Nifty 50 jumped 250 points to 16,594 at close. This came after gains of 3 percent in the previous two sessions, which followed a 5.5 percent decline over the previous four straight days.

The broader market also joined the bulls’ party, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 0.9 percent and the Smallcap 100 index climbing 1.4 percent.

All sectors, barring IT, traded in positive terrain. The Nifty Bank, Auto, FMCG and Metal indexes were the prominent gainers, advancing 2-3 percent each.

Here are five factors that lifted sentiment:

1) Upbeat global mood

Asian stocks gained momentum following the rally on Wall Street overnight, driven by a significant drop in oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei led the Asian pack, rising 4 percent, and South Korea’s Kospi gained 2.2 percent. China’s Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Australia’s ASX 200 climbed more than 1 percent each.

The US markets had a strong run on March 9, with the S&P 500 reporting the best one-day rally since June 2020 as commodity prices cooled. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2 percent, the S&P 500 jumped 2.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 3.6 percent. Even the European markets had a stellar run in the previous session, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rising 4.7 percent at the close on March 9.

2) Cooling commodity prices

Commodity prices, especially oil and industrial metals, started cooling after hitting multi-year and record highs, supporting market sentiment. With this, inflation concerns may have eased a bit, at least for the time being. If commodity prices fall further and the Russia-Ukraine situation improves with talks, equities could rally again. Investors need to monitor the situation carefully, experts said.

Brent crude futures traded at $115 a barrel, up almost 4 percent, but 17 percent lower from its recent high amid hopes that OPEC countries could fill the gap created after US sanctions on Russia.

Industrial metals including copper, aluminium and zinc LME futures corrected 2-5 percent while tin LME futures tanked 9 percent in the previous session.

“Investors still need to be vigilant because the uncertainty of the geopolitical standoff still looms large,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, fund manager at Ambit Asset Management. “Commodity prices are least likely to see a secular downturn even after the war subsides because sanctions will continue to disrupt the global supply chain. Unless sanctions are withdrawn, the global markets can remain volatile in the coming months and India will not remain insulated.”

3) Ukraine-Russia talks

After three rounds of talks failed, foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine will hold the fourth round in southern Turkey on March 10, the first high-level face-to-face meeting after Russia invaded Ukraine. The war is in its third week now.

Globally, the markets are hopeful about some positive development in this round of talks.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement saying the country is no longer pressing for NATO membership, is also supporting market sentiment. This was one of the critical reasons behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

4) State election results

The BJP’s strong performance in four of the five state elections boosted market sentiment. The BJP led in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand, while the Aam Aadmi Party had a majority in Punjab.

“The state election outcome took away the political instability risk in India for at least two years,” said Dadheech.

5) India VIX

India’s volatility index eased 6.86 percent to 25.58 from the previous close, aiding the market. It was at 36 two weeks ago. The index must drop to about 20 before the market becomes more stable.