Market directionless, huge swing continues to make life difficult for index traders

Pritesh Mehta

The action this week heavily smacks of market perplexment.

The Nifty displayed huge whipsaw movement and closed the week lower by 1 percent. Recent price structure shows confluence of hurdle near two-digit Gann hurdle of 96(00); while 9,000 & two-digit Gann number of 91(00) zone continues to act as first line of defence during intraday declines.

In the May 15 session, the Nifty marked a low of 9,050 before staging a sharp recovery. In the last few sessions, the benchmark index has digested a plethora of news flow. However, it continues to lack momentum on the upside.

An index grappling with congestion invariably shows contrasting moves as observed this week. As per Gann studies, several yearly cycles are concluding in May (ie 10 years, 7 years and 2 years, too). With multiple cycles playing out, a directional move is likely to set beyond the 9,100-9,600 range in the next few sessions.

Currently, the Nifty is not providing any directional bias and huge swing continues to make life difficult for index traders. In fact during such scenarios, concentrating on sectors that show outperformance and underperformance is an ideal way to trade.

Ratio of the Nifty Pharma index vs the Nifty has been stagnating around the mark of 1 for the last few weeks, despite drastic increase in price volatility.

Normally, after a multi-month rally, we see a reversal or sharp decline. However, ratio appears to be consolidating. So, the long-term strength of the Ratio of Nifty Pharma/Nifty index continues to prevail.

A break above the point of polarity zone (around 1.0) is an important barometer. Only a move above it will result in a comeback of pharma stocks.

The Bank Nifty has been a major culprit in the last few sessions.

It has struggled to close above the 20,000-mark since May 5.

On P&F chart, Pattern re-test and reversal from the 20,000-mark has led to a sharp correction in the Bank Nifty. It has confirmed a double bottom sell signal, set-up has turned bearish with formation of an anchor column.

We expect underperformance from banks & financials space to continue. Current structure suggests that an upmove, if any, is likely to be short-lived.

Relative strength is seen in auto stocks. Ratio of the Nifty Auto/the Nifty on point and figure (P&F) chart has triggered a triple top breakout and a break above objective trendline along with a bullish triangle pattern, which implies outperformance of auto stocks in the medium term.

Tata Motors, M&M & two-wheeler giants continues to look attractive from a medium -term perspective.

(The author is Lead Technical Analyst, Institutional Equities, YES Securities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by expert on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.