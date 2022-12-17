 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market dips further but 40 small-caps beat the trend with 10-54% surge

Rakesh Patil
Dec 17, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

During this week, BSE Small-cap index ended on flat note, while Large-cap and Mid-cap index lost over a percent each. The domestic markets, according to experts, may be dominated by global news flows and steps taken by various governments to tackle their economies

The losing streak kept roiling the benchmark indices with both the Sensex and the Nifty shedding over 1 percent each in a volatile week ended December 16 amid rate hikes by some major economies, continued selling by foreign investors, and lower inflation print in India.

The BSE Sensex lost 843.86 points or 1.35 percent to end at 61,337.81 and the Nifty50 declined 227.6 points or 1.23 percent to end at 18,269 levels. The two indices lost nearly 3 percent each so far in December.

Among sectors, Nifty Media index fell 2.2 percent, Nifty FMCG index 1.8 percent, Nifty Realty 1.7 percent and Nifty Information Technologies index was down 1.6 percent. Nifty PSU Bank index, however, climbed 0.8 percent.

During this week, the BSE Small-cap index ended on flat note, while Large-cap and Mid-cap indices lost over a percent each.

"Volatility in the market this week was dictated by the release of favourable inflation numbers, which were offset by major global central banks' aggressive decisions. The US CPI inflation eased to 7.1 percent in November, while India’s retail inflation eased sharply to 5.88 percent, which was within the RBI’s tolerance band. However, the Fed startled the market by maintaining its hawkish tone, as investors were expecting a softer approach after the release of better-than-expected inflation numbers," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services.

After the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England (BOE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) raised their interest rate by 50bps while maintaining their hawkish stance in combating inflation.