Market delivers double-digit gains in Samvat 2076; these 20 stocks turn multibaggers

Even though the economic activities have taken a hit due to the widespread coronavirus since March-end, market posted double-digit gains in Samvat 2076.

The stimulus measures announced by various central banks across the globe and the Indian government kept the market from completely losing ground. In fact, since the unlock process started the benchmark indices started recovering.

Rising hopes of recovery in economy and earnings also boosted the sentiment. The news about progress on the vaccine front for COVID-19 helped the market touch record high.

The BSE Sensex rallied 11 percent to a record closing of 43,593.67, and an intraday all-time high stood at 43,708.47 on November 11.

The broader markets also participated in the run with the BSE Midcap rising 8.5 percent and Smallcap index gaining 14.82 percent. But both the indices are still 17 percent and 32 percent, respectively, away from their record high levels seen in January 2018.

Experts largely expect the midcap and smallcap to outperform largecaps in the Samvat 2077 given the likely improvement in earnings and economy.

"Mid and small caps are coming out of a multi-year underperformance cycle. The underperformance which started from early part of 2018 lasted till mid of 2020, and now mid and small caps have started outperforming. If we look at two-year rolling returns of mid and small caps, they have a lot of catching up. So, from a one year perspective, mid and small caps are likely to beat the broader market in 2021," Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities told Moneycontrol.

Samvat 2076 stats

The major drivers of the rally in Samvat 2076 were technology, pharma and energy stocks. The BSE Information Technology index has surged 48 percent and Healthcare spiked 50 percent since last Diwali, while Energy has gained 17 percent. The up move in energy index was largely led by Reliance Industries given the strong money deals in telecom and retail units. The stock has gained 47 percent since last Diwali.

Auto and Metal indices gained nearly 3 percent each, but Oil & Gas and Capital Goods corrected 15 percent, while Power, Realty and FMCG declined 5-8 percent. Bankex, too, underperformed but the rally in last few weeks trimmed losses to 0.9 percent amid hope of easing NPA concerns.

"Consumer discretionary and financial stocks have suffered the most during the early part of this year and from a valuation standpoint, there are good many companies in these two sectors where one can find a lot of value," Shailendra Kumar, Chief Investment Officer at Narnolia Financial Advisors told Moneycontrol.

"Also, after underperforming for the prior 3-4 years, Pharma, IT and Telecom stocks have shown some strength this year. Looking at their business prospects these too look, good investment candidates. Also, one can find some good quality stocks with a better valuation in the auto components space as they have underperformed since 2018," he said.

Since last Diwali, 20 stocks in the BSE500 turned multibaggers, rising 104-847 percent including Adani Green Energy, Laurus Labs, Dixon Technologies, Granules India, Navin Fluorine International, Indiamart Intermesh, Dhanuka Agritech, GMM Pfaudler, APL Apollo Tubes, Amber Enterprises India, Ipca Laboratories and Escorts.

In fact, half of the BSE500 was in the positive terrain and of which, 52 stocks gave more than 50 percent return during Diwali 2019 to Diwali 2020.

Jindal Steel & Power, Adani Enterprises, Affle India, Thyrocare Technologies, Persistent Systems, Tata Elxsi, Divis Laboratories, Mindtree, Infibeam Avenues, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Muthoot Finance, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Infosys, Biocon, Cadila Healthcare, AstraZeneca Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Adani Gas, PI Industries, Cipla, Info Edge India, JSW Steel, BASF India, IRCTC and ITI were among 52 stocks that rallied over 50 percent.

On the losing side, Future Retail, Arvind Fashions, Chalet Hotels, General Insurance Corporation of India, SpiceJet, Union Bank of India, Raymond, Equitas Holdings, Punjab National Bank, Shoppers Stop, Canara Bank and Indian Bank were among 20 stocks which fell more than 50 percent from last Diwali.

