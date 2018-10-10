Market debutant Garden Reach Shipbuilders ends 11% lower to issue price at Rs 105.1

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers had a subdued debut on exchanges, with the stock closing a percent above its listing price of Rs 104. The stock ended at Rs 105.1 on the BSE, 12 percent lower than its issue price of Rs 118.

Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip ended at Rs 102.65, marginally higher than its listing price of Rs 102.50.

The company’s Rs 345-crore initial public offering (IPO) had received a tepid response. The company extended its IPO period by another three days from September 26 to October 1 as weak market conditions persisted.

Only then, the offer was fully subscribed. The subscription figure was 1.02 times on the final day, largely supported by qualified institutional investors whose reserved portion was subscribed 1.81 times.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and YES Securities were managing the issue.

The company is a ship building firm under the administrative control of the Defence Ministry.

It also built India's first indigenous warship, INS Ajay, in 1961, as per the company's website.