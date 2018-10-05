Market continues to slide: Four factors that are dragging indices

The Sensex plummeted 473 points intraday to 34,690 and the Nifty fell 180 points to 10,418 on October 5 ahead of the crucial RBI policy meet outcome.

Most of the sectoral indices were in the red with BSE Oil & Gas tanking over 11 percent intraday. Nifty IT and BSE Consumer Durables were select few which were trading higher.

Here are four factors which could be having an effect on the markets:

RBI policy meet

The outcome of the monetary policy committee meeting further dragged the market as the committee kept rates unchanged. However, it soon recovered to an extent.

The MPC also cut the inflation forecast to 4 percent for Q2FY19, 3.9-4.5 percent for H2FY19 and 4.8 percent for Q1FY20, with risks somewhat to the upside.

The announcements were contrary to what the experts had expected. Experts and rating agencies across the board were expecting a rate cut of 25 basis points.

They had also expected an upward revision of the inflation projections.

Fuel price cut

The central government’s mandate to state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) to absorb a part of fuel price cut announced on October 4 spooked the traders as OMCs tanked up to 32 percent in the last two sessions.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asked the OMCs to absorb Rs 1 out of Rs 2.5 cut on fuel prices. After the announcement, Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL touched their 52-week lows.

The Rs 1 absorption on fuel prices by OMCs is estimated to have an impact of Rs 4,500 crore on their earnings in FY19.

Depreciating rupee

The Indian rupee breached 73 mark for the first time ever against the US dollar on October 3 and hit a new record low of 73.80 next day on strong demand for the American currency from importers amid rising global oil prices and unabated capital outflows.

The fall in the value of the currency is expected to have cascading effects on other macro numbers viz., current account deficit.

Technical View

Selling pressure intensified when the index broke below 10,500 and plunged towards its crucial support placed at 10,400. The index witnessed a cut of nearly 200 points. Looking at the fall, India VIX was trading nearly 4 percent higher which could be seen as a mark of stability.

The next crucial support is placed at 10,350 while on the upside resistance is seen around 10,600, 10,779 and 10,850.

“The Nifty witnessed sustain selling pressure on Thursday. It breached its 200 DEMA and now as long as it holds below 10850 zones, it may continue its weakness towards 10500 then 10350 levels while on the upside immediate hurdle is seen at 10750 levels,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

