Market carnage leaves fund managers shaken, quality stocks over sectors for now

Manic Monday, Freaky Thursday, Friday the 13th -- the carnage triggered by the coronavirus across global financial markets has wreaked the confidence of investors.

Trading was stopped on March 13 for 45 minutes after the Nifty crashed 10 percent in the morning, mirroring global markets. It was after 12 years that the share-trading was halted by what is known as a market-wide circuit breaker system.

Fund managers, who have seen investors lose thousands of crores of rupees— Rs 12 trillion was wiped off in less than 15 minutes of opening on March 13--view the last few days as a nightmare, one they are struggling to come to grips with.

"Yes, it's worst. From the peak of 12,400, the Nifty was down to 9,000 levels before the circuit today --more than 25% off in four weeks -- this speedy a fall (has) not happened in recent history,” a fund manager told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

The market has since recovered but it is too early to pop the champagne.

The Nifty was tracking downfall for the last one week, the manager said.

The spread of coronavirus beyond China, from where the outbreak started, has worried the markets. The virus has infected more than 135,000 people and killed 4,900 worldwide. India has reported one death and 74 confirmed cases, so far.

"There is a fear in the market as both global and domestic markets are going through volatility and uncertainty. Major indices have touched a 52-week low so that definitely rings a bell," said the head of research at a renowned brokerage house.

With the US, where the situation remains unclear and questions are being raised about the government’s preparedness, banning travel from Europe except the UK and Ireland, the fear has turned into panic.

As long as the situation doesn't stabilise in the US, Dow will not stabilise, leading to negative sentiment for Singapore Nifty Derivatives, which in turn would turn impact India, said the fund manager.

While opinion remains divided on comparison with the earlier bears markets, the fund manager rates the present situation as the worst.

During the tech meltdown of 2000-02 and the 2008 global financial crisis, the 30-50 percent drop in markets happened over two years, but in 2020 it has just taken a month, the manager said.

The manager’s portfolio, too, has suffered. “Deep cuts all around this time for all market caps (capitalisations), so only cash-holding portfolios can buy.”

So time to stay away? No way.

"Cash deployment for quality cheaper stocks. We are not going by sectors," is the fund manager’s strategy for now.

The research head seems to agree. They were bottom-fishing but not catching falling knives all at once, the research head said.

Bottom fishing is investors buying stocks or equities whose prices are considered undervalued while a falling knife is a term often used for a rapid drop in the value of a stock.

"Instead of going for sectors, we are looking at stock-specific investments," the research head said.

But not everyone wants to play.

"We have seen bad days in the market but this week’s fall is abnormal. More importantly, nobody can judge the impact of coronavirus,” said a broker with an office on Dalal Street.

The government was buying but for how long, he said. “So it is better to stay away from market".

What lies ahead

The Indian economy would have to come out of the slowdown and record a respected 5.5-6 percent GDP for markets to move on fundamentals, the fund manager said. Inflation, too, has to be kept in check.

"Market is concerned over the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China. So, the Indian market will continue to perform in line with global markets," said the research head.

A CEO with a mid-sized brokerage in Mumbai said the market had shaken the confidence of investors. "It will take more than a year to restore this confidence in the market," he said.

"We have told our sub-brokers that leverage should not be allowed and collect margin efficiently. Retail investors who do single-lot business in futures have suffered losses of lakhs of rupees due to sudden fall of today,” a share broker in Mumbai's Lower Parel said.

(With inputs from Tarun Sharma and Himadri Buch)