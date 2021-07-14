MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms touches record high; crosses Rs 233 lakh crore

Investors’ wealth has jumped Rs 1,42,806.24 crore in the two days of market rally.

PTI
July 14, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached an all-time high of Rs 2,33,06,440.17 crore on Wednesday, mainly driven by optimistic sentiments in the broader market.

At close of trade, the BSE Sensex jumped 134.32 points or 0.25 percent to 52,904.05, registering its second straight session of gains.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached the new record high of Rs 2,33,06,440.17 crore at the end of the day’s trade.

Investors’ wealth has jumped Rs 1,42,806.24 crore in the two days of market rally.

"Despite negative global signals, domestic indices trimmed its early losses and soared high supported by robust Q1FY22 result expectations on IT sector and favourable economic outcomes,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Close

IT companies Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Infosys were the biggest gainers among the 30-share pack followed by L&T, Tata Steel, ITC and TCS.

On the other hand, Maruti, HUL, Dr Reddy’s, Nestle India and Titan were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 0.24 percent.

Sectorally, BSE IT, teck, capital goods, healthcare, and metal indices closed up to 2.25 percent higher, while realty, oil and gas, energy and auto indices, among others, ended the day lower.
PTI
Tags: #BSE #Business #market capitalisation #Market news
first published: Jul 14, 2021 07:25 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.