MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market capitalisation of 9 from top 10 most valued firms tumbles by over Rs 2.48 lakh crore

The market valuation of RIL declined by Rs 56,741.2 crore to reach Rs 16,09,686.75 crore; HDFC Bank's valuation came down by Rs 54,843.3 crore to Rs 8,76,528.42 crore; and TCS saw an erosion of Rs 37,452.9 crore in its worth at Rs 12,57,233.58 crore.

PTI
October 31, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST
Representative Image: Shutterstock

Representative Image: Shutterstock

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies fell by Rs 2,48,542.3 crore last week in line with a weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled by 1,514.69 points or 2.49 per cent. On the top-10 list, ICICI Bank was the only gainer.

The market valuation of RIL declined by Rs 56,741.2 crore to reach Rs 16,09,686.75 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation came down by Rs 54,843.3 crore to Rs 8,76,528.42 crore and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw an erosion of Rs 37,452.9 crore in its worth at Rs 12,57,233.58 crore.

The valuation of Infosys plunged by Rs 27,678.78 crore to Rs 7,01,731.59 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank was down by Rs 27,545.09 crore at Rs 4,03,013 crore.

Close

Related stories

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Bajaj Finance dipped by Rs 18,774.8 crore to Rs 4,46,801.66 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) tanked by Rs 14,356 crore to Rs 5,62,480.40 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by Rs 10,659.37 crore to Rs 5,14,217.69 crore and State Bank of India (SBI) mcap fell by Rs 490.86 crore to Rs 4,48,372.48 crore.

In contrast, ICICI Bank added Rs 30,010.44 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,56,507.71 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
PTI
Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Business #HDFC #HDFC Bank #HUL #ICICI Bank #Infosys #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Market #market capitalisation #mcap #RIL #SBI #stocks #TCS
first published: Oct 31, 2021 01:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.