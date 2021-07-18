MARKET NEWS

Market capitalisation of 6 of top-10 domestic firms spurts by Rs 69,611 crore

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 24,470.25 crore to reach Rs 1,338,763.60 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the most valued firms list.

PTI
July 18, 2021 / 01:54 PM IST
From the top-10 list, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers, while Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance witnessed erosion in their market capitalisation

Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies added a total Rs 69,611.59 crore to their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries leading the gainers' chart.

From the top-10 list, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers, while Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance witnessed erosion in their market capitalisation (m-cap).

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 24,470.25 crore to reach Rs 1,338,763.60 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the most valued firms list.

ICICI Bank added Rs 14,966.52 crore taking its valuation to Rs 457,268.94 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation rallied Rs 10,998.18 crore to Rs 8,41,000.85 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 7,259.12 crore to Rs 4,58,109.66 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank zoomed Rs 6,027.27 crore to Rs 3,47,027.74 crore and that of State Bank increased by Rs 5,890.25 crore to Rs 3,83,936.79 crore.

In contrast, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever diminished by Rs 8,223.56 crore to Rs 5,67,331.72 crore; and the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services eroded by Rs 4,845.75 crore to reach Rs 1,181,717.45 crore.

The market capitalisation of Infosys dipped Rs 3,642.4 crore to Rs 6,62,287.84 crore and that of Bajaj Finance went lower by Rs 570.4 crore to Rs 3,69,810.18 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark rallied 753.87 points or 1.43 percent.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
first published: Jul 18, 2021 01:54 pm

