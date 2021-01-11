MARKET NEWS

Market cap of BSE-listed firms at record high of over Rs 196.56 lakh crore

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, gaining 6.09 percent, followed by Infosys, HDFC, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and M&M.

PTI
January 11, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
 
 
The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of over Rs 196.56 lakh crore on Monday as markets reached lifetime high for the second straight session. At close of trading session, market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was at Rs 1,96,56,811.32 crore ($2.6 trillion).

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 486.81 points or 1 percent higher at 49,269.32, closing above the 49,000-level for the first time. During the day, it touched its record intra-day high of 49,303.79. "The Indian equity began today's session trading at all-time highs, taking a cue from the Asian markets and announcement of vaccination drive," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, gaining 6.09 percent, followed by Infosys, HDFC, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and M&M. Sector-wise, BSE IT, tech, auto, FMCG, realty, telecom and healthcare indices gained up to 3.63 percent.

"Markets started the week on a robust note led by positive global cues and strong earnings from IT behemoth TCS," according to Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
TAGS: #Bajaj Auto #BSE Sensex #Business #HCL Tech #HDFC #Infosys #Market news #maruti #Tech Mahindra
first published: Jan 11, 2021 07:26 pm

