Market Cap of BSE listed companies hits record high of Rs 291.89 lakh crore

India markets

Market valuation of all listed firms on the BSE hit a lifetime high of Rs 291.89 lakh crore on June 15. Both in rupee and dollar terms, total market capitalisation of all listed firms on BSE rose 16 percent from 28 March till date, Bloomberg data showed. So far this year, it gained nearly 4 percent, in both dollar and rupee terms.

The previous peak in market cap was Rs291.30 lakh crore on December 14, 2022.

This all-time high was despite both Sensex and Nifty trading around 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent away from their all-time highs, respectively. Sensex hit an all-time high of 63,191.86 while Nifty touched a record high of 18,812.50 on December 1, 2022. So far this year both Sensex and Nifty rose around 3.5 percent while since March 28 they have gained nearly 10 percent each.

Growth factors

The gains in the Indian markets, which started after March 28, were after improvements in macro-economic factors, better than expected March quarter earnings, absence of significant upward movements in commodity prices, expected prolonged pause in rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India, and continued buying from foreign investors.

Meanwhile, recent hawkish comments from the US Fed prompted investors to mull prospects of further US interest rate hikes. The Federal Reserve announced its decision to temporarily halt its unprecedented series of interest rate hikes, allowing more time for the impacts to fully permeate the economy. However, it indicated that there is a strong possibility of implementing further rate increases later this year.

James Cheo, HSBC's Chief Investment Officer for Southeast Asia, Global Private Banking and Wealth, highlights in its recent report on India's strengthening economic momentum. He says India exhibits robust economic and earnings growth, outperforming many Asian counterparts.

Strong recovery indicators like PMI and robust consumer rebound reflected in GST collections indicate a revival in manufacturing, high-skilled exports, and services. The government's Performance Linked Incentive scheme and global supply chain diversification contribute to the manufacturing renaissance. Digitalisation accelerates informal economy spending, while healthier bank balance sheets boost credit growth.

Positive outlook

Cheo states that HSBC is overweight on Indian equities due to improving earnings and increased global investor allocation. India's economy stands on a solid footing with high growth, declining inflation, and a stable rupee, favoring the local bond market. The potential inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's GBI-EM bond index could further support them. Overall, HSBC holds a neutral view on Indian HC and LC bonds, while being optimistic about Indian local currency government bonds.

Recently, many brokerages have come out with a positive outlook on Indian markets with increasing targets for Sensex and Nifty. Recently, Morgan Stanely said that it expects Sensex to reach 68,500 by December and expects the index will trade at a trailing price to earnings multiple of 20.5 times compared to 25 year average of 20x. The brokerage firm said that the premium over the historical average reflects greater confidence in medium-term growth.

Goldman has a target of 20,000 for Nifty by end of March, implying an upside of 7 percent from current market levels. The brokerage firm said a rebound in Chinese equities is unlikely to result in a significant shift of funds away from India. It believes that India's strong fundamentals will continue to attract long-term investors, thereby sustaining the market's momentum.

Prabhudas Lilladher values Nifty at a discount of 12% to its 10-year average price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 20.8x. With an estimated EPS of 1148 for March 2025, they peg the 12-month target at 21013. In the bull case scenario, the brokerage house values the Nifty at its 10-year average PE ratio of 20.8x. This results in a bull case target of 23878. In the bear case scenario, the brokerage expects Nifty to trade at a 25% discount to the last peak average and estimate a Nifty target of 17909.