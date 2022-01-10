Market cap of BSE companies scales record high of Rs 274.73 trillion

Representative image

The market capitalisation of listed firms on the BSE touched a record high of Rs 274.73 trillion on Monday, fuelled by a rally in small and midcap stocks. On October 18, the market capitalisation hit Rs 274.70 trillion.

Monday's feat attains significance because the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded more than 3 percent below their all-time highs. This clearly indicates that the rally since new year has been supported by non-index stocks or smaller stocks.

Both the Sensex and the Nifty scaled their record highs on October 19 and then corrected nearly 10 percent each till December 21.

Both the indices reversed the trend and regained around 7.6 percent each so far. The BSE Midcap index has advanced 7.5 percent and the BSE Smallcap 11.71 percent, while the BSE 500 climbed 7.6 period in this period.

"The near-consensus expert opinion at the beginning of 2022 was to expect only modest returns this year. But, contrary to the consensus view, markets have started the new year on a surprisingly strong note. The main factor behind the surge in stock prices is the return of FIIs with a buy figure of Rs 3207.44 crore up to January 7," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Even when FIIs were on a selling spree during November and December, mid-and small-caps did well since FII selling was confined to large-caps. Surging COVID cases are being ignored by markets globally since lockdowns and restrictions on economic activity are not expected. The early fright of Omicron infection has faded with assurance of lesser severity.

"The market expects the Q3 results starting this week to be very good, particularly for IT and financials. The market is discounting good results in advance," Vijayakumar said.

Recent gains in the Indian stock markets are a result of a combination of factors, including firm macro data and expectation that the Reserve Bank of India will delay rate hike in its February policy after recently surging COVID infection cases.

Also, recent provisional numbers that were better than expected from auto, realty and banking credit growth, along with GST numbers that are above Rs 1 trillion for six consecutive months, continued expansion in India's manufacturing PMI, record export growth and expected strong December quarter earnings, improved the investor sentiment.

Foreign investors returned to the Indian markets after selling a combined $5.7 billion in November and December.

After two strong quarters of earnings growth, Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Indian listed firms to register another healthy quarter of 22 percent year-on-year growth in the third quarter FY22 on a high base of 33 percent YoY growth in the third quarter of FY21.

The recent data on employment showed that the total employment generated by nine selected sectors stood at 3.1 crore in July-September 2021 which is two lakh more than that of April-June period, according to a quarterly survey by the labour ministry.

Analysts say that the third COVID wave is creating havoc throughout the country and daily cases have spiked 10-fold within three weeks to 1.8 per day from below 10,000, the impact of the new variant has mostly been mild with very low hospitalisation and mortality rates, so far.

"Markets have been witnessing recovery for the last three weeks and they’re continuing with that bias. This rebound can be attributed to supportive global markets and updates on the new COVID variant, being not so severe, eased the participants’ nerves. Markets are hopeful that the restrictions imposed by a few states would end soon. Besides, favourable expectations from the earnings season have also boosted the sentiments," said Ajit Mishra VP - Research, Religare Broking.