Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRCTC's market cap races past Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip

IRCTC shares have been up more than 60 percent this year.

The market cap of state-run Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has zoomed past that of its private competitor MakeMyTrip during the last week.

Data shows that histoically, the market cap of the NASDAQ-listed MakeMyTrip, currently at about USD 2.45 billion (or Rs 17,395 crore), has been higher than that of IRCTC.

But that changed following a sharp rally in IRCTC shares recently. The stock, which listed last year, is up about 61 percent this year. Its marketcap, currently at Rs 23,928 crore, surpassed that of MakeMyTrip's in late January.

IRCTC's share rally has also been accompanied by a broader rally in the market.

IRCTC's IPO was one of the most anticipated last year. The Rs 645-crore public issue was oversubscribed more than 111 times.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 05:04 pm

