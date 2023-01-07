Market breaks crucial levels in the week, but these smallcaps gain 10-28%

After witnessing good show in the last week of 2022, the market continued the momentum in the first 2 days of 2023. However, in the second half of the week, the equity market witnessed profit booking with BSE Sensex and Nifty50 falling below 60,000 and 18,000 respectively.

For the week, BSE Sensex lost 940.37 points or 1.54 percent to settle at 59,900.37 and Nifty50 fell 245.85 points or 1.35 percent to close at 17,859.45 levels.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty IT and Nifty Media declined 2.3 percent each. Nifty Bank lost nearly 2 percent and Realty fell 1.4 percent.

In the given week, BSE Large-Cap, Mid-Cap and Small-cap indices fell 1.3 percent, 0.58 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

"The Nifty started the last week on a positive note however witnessed selling pressure in the second half of the week. As a result, the index moved down towards the lows seen in the last couple of weeks," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"It has once again fallen towards the 20-WMA (Weighted Moving Average), daily lower Bollinger Band & the 50 percent retracement of the Sept-Dec 2022 rally."

Rakesh Patil

