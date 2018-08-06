Market at record highs: Do not ignore price multiple while picking stock for your portfolio

Tata Asset Management

"It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price," says investment guru Warren Buffett.

Picking high-quality cheap stocks is one the biggest challenges in today's investing world, especially when the market is trading at record highs. In search for value stocks, investors often tend to fall for value traps only to realise it later.

If you want to create wealth from stocks in the long term, then one should consider investing in strong businesses and not just invest in stocks that are cheap.

Any equity investment should be long term, this way one can reap the true potential of a business. If one invests on parameters like fall in the share price, then there is a high possibility that the investor will fall in a value trap. Value investing is often confused with buying anything cheap or going against the crowd.

While contrarianism is true it does not mean driving on the wrong side of the road. The starting point for any value investor is the low price-multiple, meaning that the stock is comparatively cheaper to other stocks across the sector.

The price-to-earnings ratio, which is also called the earnings multiple or just multiple, tells you what it costs to buy a rupee's worth of earnings in a company. Generally, higher the P/E, higher the growth expectations.

A stock that trades at five times earnings is viewed as cheap than one that trades at 10 times earnings. P/E ratio is the most fundamental piece of information one needs to know about a stock, as it helps you determine if the share price is too high, too low, or just right.

While a low P/E ratio doesn't always mean a better value, P/E is a backward-looking measure as it uses last year's earnings and its usefulness in predicting future earnings growth is limited.

P/E ratio varies across sectors, with stocks in some sectors consistently trading at lower P/Es than stocks in other sectors. One could compare the P/E ratio of a stock to the sector's average to make a judgment on its value.

A technology stock that trades at 15 times earnings may be considered cheap because the average P/E ratio for technology stocks is 22, whereas an electric utility that trades at 10 times earnings can be viewed as expensive because of the average P/E ratio.

One needs to keep in mind that investing in equity can be a test of patience, conviction and skill. The line between being ahead and wrong is almost indistinguishable. It is not easy to buy something at a time when nobody is interested in it and stay invested till it unlocks value.

That’s the core of value investing. Even the best fund managers won’t be able to predict with certainty the market's future. Whether one chooses to follow growth or value strategy, staying in the market for a longer period is always advisable.

Great returns are typical outcomes of investments made during not so good times.

Disclaimer: The author is Business Head – Banking, Alternate products and product strategy, Tata Asset Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.