Market appears to be celebrating Biden's lead; what's the road ahead?

The Indian equity market logged strong gains in intraday trade on November 5, tracking positive global cues as investors await US Election 2020 result.

The US election result is yet to be announced as the vote-counting is still underway. However, the trends show that Joe Biden is taking the lead which could turn out to be decisive.

Experts point out as we are inching closer to a result, the threat of Donald Trump's legal challenge to the outcome could come in the way of a likely Biden win.

At first glance, it appears that the market is comfortable with the possibility of incumbent US President Trump's loss and Biden's victory.

"Biden may not be able to push his agenda of increasing the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. That is the bigger positive for markets," said Pankaj Pandey, Head of Research, ICICI Securities.

Market experts and analysts think Joe Biden's electoral win will be good for the Indian market.

“The latest research reveals that if Biden comes to power by winning the White House, it is likely to benefit Indian investors by providing ‘potentially more favorable US trade policies and attract many newbies and experienced investors,” said Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director at Alankit Ltd.

Indian market rallied after March 2020 on the expectations of change in government in the US and Biden’s victory. Trump’s victory will impact market sentiments and it may fall sharply, suggest experts.

“Biden's policies and proposals are favourable for Indian companies. Biden victory would mean a strong rally in the market as the economic stimulus will boost the market sentiments significantly,” Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities told Moneycontrol.

The road ahead

Going by the current trends, if Biden wins, it may not mean a significant policy change or a tax hike which could have happened in the case of a 'Blue Wave'. As Republicans are likely to hold on to Senate, Biden's Presidency may not bring policies that could undermine big tech companies or bring about radical changes in policies.

Christopher Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies, while talking to CNBC-TV18 said both Biden or Trump will do more stimulus but obviously, this is a very contested election that will keep the markets nervous for a period.

"Donald Trump is not going to lockdown the American economy whatever happens with COVID-19. If Biden wins, the markets will definitely believe there will be a lot more stimulus," Wood said.

According to Jim McCafferty, Global Markets Research at Nomura, Trump victory means short-term positive for US equities but longer-term negative for issues such as diplomacy and world trade relations.

"If we get a Biden win, that brings longer-term certainty, not just for the US but for the rest of the world. For markets like India, long-term we have demographics, which is very attractive but clearly, we got this COVID uncertainty to get out of the way. So I think near-term we would rather be positioned in China, Korea, Taiwan and Japan," McCafferty told CNBC-TV18.

Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer said his two preferred markets are the US and China and equities which will remain the case regardless of the outcome of this (US Presidential) election.

Experts point out that recent American Presidents - whether Republicans or Democrats - have strengthened the level of relationship with India further.

Of course, there may be some tweaks and twists in the case of leadership change, but on a broader scale, no significant policy-related change is expected.

In the long-run, the election outcome is a non-event for the Indian market as it will take it in stride.

Viram Shah, Co-Founder and CEO, Vested Finance, believes Indian stands to benefit in the long-term no matter who is elected as the President of the US.

"As far as the impact on Indian markets is concerned, irrespective of whether Trump or Biden win, India stands to benefit from improved relations with the US as both countries attempt to neutralise the rising power of China," Shah said.

Shah is of the view that one should not change his/her asset allocation to the US markets based on the election as it has a short-term impact.

