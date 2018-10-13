Market action in the week gone by: Sensex, Nifty end with gains of over 1%; select midcaps rise up to 30%

Bulls had almost everything going their way on Friday, as benchmarks shrugged off weakness coming in from global markets and saw one of the biggest one-day gains since May 2016. For the week ended on October 12, 2018, both Sensex and the Nifty gained 1-1.5 percent.

Indian equities looked to shrug off any concerns emerging from the selloff from global markets. This is despite rout in Wall Street, but resilience from Asian indices also aided sentiment back home. Sharp fall in crude oil prices largely boosted Sensex and Nifty. The commodity fell to USD 80 per barrel levels from USD 86 per barrel that it had reached recently.

Here’s a wrap of all the action from D-Street in the week just gone by.

Over 70% Sensex stocks end in the green

Out of the 30 stocks that form a part of BSE Sensex, 22 names ended the week with gains, while names such as Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Vedanta, Wipro, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharmaceuticals, among others were the big laggards. These fell 1-15 percent.

The gainers’ list include names such as Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, ONGC, and Coal India, among others. These gained between 6 and 20 percent for the week that just passed.

14 Nifty stocks end lower

Shares on the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) frontline index, Nifty50, had a good run, with just 14 stocks ending in the negative zone. These include names such as Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Vedanta, Grasim, Cipla and Sun Pharmaceuticals, among others. These fell between 1 and 15 percent.

Among the gainers are names such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, Indian Oil, Bajaj Finance, Zee Entertainment, Kotak Mahindra Bank and GAIL India, among others. These stocks rose 7-32 percent.

Adani Power, HEG, HPCL and MRPL lead the charts on BSE 500

BSE 500 also had a good run this week, gaining over 1.5 percent. Stocks in this index rose as much as 39 percent. Adani Power, HPCL, HEG, MRPL, Balrampur Chini, Philips Carbon and MMTC, among others were the other big gainers, rising 20-32 percent.

However, stocks such as IL&FS, along with 8K Miles, Swan Energy, Tata Motors, and Tata Elxsi were down 15-25 percent for the week ended October 12, 2018.

Midcap stocks rise over 30 percent

Names such as Adani Power, NLC India, Reliance Infrastructure, Whirlpool, AU Small Finance Bank, L&T Finance, Indraprastha Gas, and Tata Power were the big movers during the week. They rose 9-39 percent. Midcap indices on BSE and NSE rose 2-3 percent.

The big laggards were stocks such as Central Bank of India, ICICI Securities, Godrej Properties, Mphasis, Ramco and IIFL Holdings, among others. They fell between 5 and 15 percent for the week ended October 12, 2018.

Smallcaps such as Mercator and IL&FS fall 25-31 percent

In the small-cap segment, stocks such as State Trading Corporation, Panafic Industrials, HEG, Dhampur Sugar, Vakrangee and Balrampur Chini were the big gainers, rising 25-35 percent. Smallcap indices on BSE and NSE have risen 2 percent as well.

Meanwhile, names such as Mercator, IL&FS Transportation, Veto Switchgears, Kushal, and Electrosteel Steels, among others fell 22-30 percent.