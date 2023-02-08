English
    Mark Mobius says infra companies can be excellent long-term income generators

    From the stock market investment standpoint, Mobius suggests avoiding infrastructure companies that have high debt and those that borrow capital to finance their projects.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST
    Infrastructure companies can be excellent long-term income generators, Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partners told Moneycontrol.

    Infrastructure projects are long-term in nature so building a road or bridge would take time and often these projects do not pay off till 5-10 years after they are constructed. Hence, infrastructure companies cannot be short-term income generators but could generate income in the long-run, the veteran emerging markets investor explained.

    Meanwhile, a challenge in the sector is that the return on capital for companies is lower compared to their cost of capital. Talking about this, Mobius elaborated that the problem arises when a corporate is paying interest on the loan on yearly basis at a time when no income is being generated.

