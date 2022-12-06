Marina III Singapore exits Craftsman Automation; Swan Energy ups stake in Veritas India

live bse live

Investor Marina III (Singapore) Pte Limited exited auto ancillary company Craftsman Automation by selling its entire shareholding via open market transactions on December 6.

Marina III (Singapore) sold all its 11.56 lakh shares in Craftsman at an average price of Rs 3,200 per share.

However, India Acorn ICAV, ADIA, and White Oak were buyers for some of those shares sold by Marina. They in total bought more than 7 lakh shares or 3.3 percent stake in Craftsman.

White Oak Capital Management Consultants LLP acquired 1.28 lakh shares, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority purchased 2.4 lakh shares and India Acorn ICAV bought 3.33 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 3,200 per share. The stock closed with 0.2 percent gains at Rs 3,271.75.

Among other bulk deals, Quant Mutual Fund has picked half a percent stake in Jindal Stainless. The stock surged more than 10 percent to Rs 197.3.

Quant Mutual Fund via its Small Cap Fund acquired 26.3 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 182.97 per share.

Vikasa India EIF I Fund pared some more stake in media company New Delhi Television (NDTV). The stock has been falling for the fourth straight session, closing at a 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 373.35.

Vikasa India EIF I Fund sold 4.71 lakh shares (0.7 percent stake) in NDTV at an average price of Rs 375.39 per share. Vikasa so far sold more than 2 percent stake against its total shareholding in NDTV of 4.42 percent as of September 2022.

Investor Fennel Private Limited sold 6.01 lakh shares or 0.94% stake in Sapphire Foods India, at an average price of Rs 1,390 per share. However, the stock gained nearly 2 percent at Rs 1,397.7.

Swan Energy raised its stake in Veritas (India) by buying additional 6.6 lakh shares (2.46 percent stake) at an average price of Rs 152.15 per share.

However, promoter Niti Nitinkumar Didwania was the seller in this deal. With this, Swan Energy's stake in the company increased to 36.4 percent, up from 33.93 percent earlier.