Marico surges 6% as investors cheer Q2 show; Macquarie upgrades stock rating to ‘Outperform’

Shares of Marico have surged 6 percent as investors are reacting positively to its earnings announcement for September quarter.

Brokerage houses have termed the quarter to be in line with estimates, but expect a better show ahead due to reducing input costs.

The FMCG major’s second quarter net profit grew by 18 percent year-on-year to Rs 218.3 crore despite weak operating margin due to higher copra prices.

Profit in corresponding period last year stood at Rs 185 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 19.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,836.8 crore in quarter ended September 2018, with an underlying volume growth in the India business (as well as overall) of 6 percent against 8 percent year-ago.

The volume growth lower than the medium term aspiration was largely due to a significant decline in CSD sales, the company reasoned.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 360

Jefferies observed that Q2 results were in line and it sees better margin ahead. It expects FY20 earnings growth to be among highest in its coverage. Execution beyond the coconut oil portfolio must pick up for a re-rating. Further, a recent correction has improved the risk reward.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 376 from Rs 331

The global research firm believes that input cost scenario is turning benign for the company. Reversal in copra cycle & price increase will help boost margin in H2. The management is confident of achieving volume guidance, the brokerage house said.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Maintain Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 380 from Rs 405

The Q2 show was in line with estimates, with key headwinds receding for the company. It has cut estimates by 2 percent. Copra cycle reversing & will give 18-24 months of margin tailwinds. Further, volume growth remains steady at 8-10%.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equalweight | Target: Rs 320

The firm believes domestic CNO performance & new launches in hair care key positives. Further, 6 percent volume growth was driven by coconut oil volume growth of 8 percent.

At 10:42 hrs Marico was quoting at Rs 337.95, up Rs 17.65, or 5.51 percent, on the BSE.