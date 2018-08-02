App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marico stock trips 5% after Q1 operational earnings miss analyst estimates

India as well as international business EBIT increased 8 percent each year-on-year to Rs 297.6 crore and Rs 79.3 crore, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG major Marico share price corrected nearly 5 percent intraday on Thursday after June quarter operational numbers missed analyst expectations while topline and bottomline numbers were in line.

Consolidated net profit during the quarter grew by 10.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 260.1 crore, backed by topline growth and lower base in year-ago.

Revenue from operations in Q1 increased 20.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,027 crore with India business growing 23 percent to Rs 1,627.6 crore and international segment rising 9 percent to 399.16 crore.

"The India business volumes grew by 12.4 percent, while the International business posted a constant currency growth of 7 percent (volume growth of 3 percent)," Marico said.

related news

In addition, value growth was driven by price hikes taken in the Coconut Oil portfolio to counter the steep increase in copra prices, it added.

Gross margin, which contracted 523 bps YoY, continued to remain under pressure owing to inflationary cost environment.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 9.2 percent to Rs 355 crore and margin contracted 180 basis points to 17.5 percent YoY. CNBC-TV18 poll estimated at Rs 365 crore and 18.4 percent, respectively.

India as well as international business EBIT increased 8 percent each year-on-year to Rs 297.6 crore and Rs 79.3 crore, respectively.

At 14:54 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 351.20, down Rs 17.30, or 4.69 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Marico

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.