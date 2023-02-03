English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Marico Q3 net profit falls 5% to Rs 333 crore, revenue up 2.6% to Rs 2,470 crore

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 317 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
    Marico Q3 net profit falls 5% to Rs 333 crore, revenue up 2.6% to Rs 2,470 crore

    Marico Q3 net profit falls 5% to Rs 333 crore, revenue up 2.6% to Rs 2,470 crore

    Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Friday reported an increase of 5.04 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 333 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 317 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

    Its revenue from operations was at Rs 2,470 crore, up 2.61 per cent during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,407 crore a year ago.

    Marico's total expenses were at Rs 2,067 crore, up 2.22 per cent in the third quarter of this financial year.