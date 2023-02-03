Marico Q3 FY23 net profit rises 5% to Rs 333 crore, revenue up 2.6% to Rs 2,470

Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Friday reported an increase of 5.04 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 333 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 317 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 2,470 crore, up 2.61 per cent during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,407 crore a year ago.

Marico's total expenses were at Rs 2,067 crore, up 2.22 per cent in the third quarter of this financial year.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 493.50 apiece on BSE, down 1.22 per cent from the previous close.