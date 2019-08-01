App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marico Q1 net profit jumps 21% to Rs 315 crore

The revenue of the company was up 7 percent at Rs 2,166 crore against Rs 2,027 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG company Marico August 1 reported 21.6 percent jump in its Q1FY20 consolidated net profit to Rs 315 crore against Rs 259 crore in Q1FY19.

Revenue for the quarter grew 7 percent to Rs 2,166 crore against Rs 2,027 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 26 percent at Rs 461 crore against Rs 366 crore, while margin was up 320 bps at 21.3 percent against 18.1 percent.

Close
At 14:48 hrs Marico was quoting at Rs 358.20, down Rs 8.90, or 2.42 percent on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 03:14 pm

tags #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.