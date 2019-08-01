Marico Q1 net profit jumps 21% to Rs 315 crore

FMCG company Marico August 1 reported 21.6 percent jump in its Q1FY20 consolidated net profit to Rs 315 crore against Rs 259 crore in Q1FY19.

Revenue for the quarter grew 7 percent to Rs 2,166 crore against Rs 2,027 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 26 percent at Rs 461 crore against Rs 366 crore, while margin was up 320 bps at 21.3 percent against 18.1 percent.