Marico outperforms FMCG index as Credit Suisse maintains rating with 20% upside

Marico shares gained 3 percent intraday Monday, outperforming FMCG index after global brokerage house Credit Suisse maintained Outperform rating on the stock.

The investment firm has set target price for the stock at Rs 405, implying 20 percent potential upside as it said floods in Kerala have not impacted the reversal of copra cycle.

Copra, which is the raw material for its key products, is now at Rs 100 per kg compared to peak of Rs 145 per kg in January 2018.

Improving volume trends will address key investor concern, Credit Suisse feels.

