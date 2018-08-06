Marico continues to rise after Q1 profit rises 10%; Credit Suisse hikes target to Rs 405

Shares of Marico gained around 2 percent on Monday morning as investors continued to cheer its earnings for June quarter.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 358.45 and an intraday low of Rs 354.30.

The FMCG major reported net profit growth of 10.35 percent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 260.1 crore for the first quarter ended June, backed by the statistical effect of a low base.

The profit in the corresponding period of last fiscal was at Rs 235.9 crore, down 12 percent YoY due to disruption in trade channels ahead of the implementation of the goods and services tax.

A Reuters poll had estimated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 261.5 crore.

Revenue from operations in Q1 increased 20.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,027 crore with India business growing 23 percent to Rs 1,627.6 crore and international segment rising 9 percent to 399.16 crore.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 405

The global research firm observed that volume growth of 12 percent weak on a low base of 9 perecnt. Further, it said that the company delivering 8-10 percent volume growth in the next three quarters. Margins should now sequentially improve over the rest of FY19, it added.

Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Add | Target: Raised to Rs 375

The research firm said that earnings continue to be impacted by the high inflation in its raw materials basket. While demand environment is supportive of the company’s confident stance on volumes, it expects earnings growth acceleration from the second half of this fiscal.

Brokerage: Axis Cap | Rating: Hold | Target: Raised to Rs 340

The brokerage house said the firm has suggested sustained growth momentum & margin recovery in H2. The stock is fairly valued at 40 times FY20 EPS.

At 11:02 hrs Marico was quoting at Rs 358.00, up Rs 5.75, or 1.63 percent.