March quarter will be the best ever for L&T: Elixir Equities Director Dipan Mehta

Nickey Mirchandani
Apr 10, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

Besides IT and banking, he’s also positive about the capital goods and construction space, and has high hopes of firms like ITD Cementation, NCC, ABB, Siemens, and Thermax.

Investors can look at segments like banking, infrastructure, select consumption-oriented stocks, and software, says Dipan Mehta.

The capital goods sector is expected to be a good bet as most infrastructure and capital goods companies such as L&T, ITD Cementation, and NCC are likely to report exceptional numbers for the March quarter, said Dipan Mehta, Founder and Director, Elixir Equities, in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol.

He expects most of the engineering and capital goods companies to report strong order flows and completion of projects before the end of the financial year. Within the basket, he expects L&T to be the winner, with March being the best quarter ever for the company.

Mehta also believes IT companies will sustain growth rates and the industry’s operating margins will improve. He expects Infosys to report exceptional numbers. In the mid-cap space, companies like KPIT and Tata Elxsi will continue to deliver, he added.

Edited excerpts from the conversation: