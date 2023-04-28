March quarter earnings are a positive surprise; banking system in India is robust: Ramdeo Agrawal of Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal Financial Services' chairman and co-founder Raamdeo Agrawal, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, stated that several companies such as Nestle, Maruti, and Bajaj Auto have displayed positive surprises in the March-ended quarter.

Agrawal mentioned that based on his discussions with several companies, they have reported a decrease in costs. Although the immediate benefits of this may not be visible, he expects that the reduction in costs will start reflecting in Q1 and Q2 of FY24, resulting in a significant improvement in margins. He added that the earnings momentum will build slowly from here onwards.

According to him, the banking system in India is robust and there is no need to fund the banking sector.

"Based on my 30-40 years of experience, the current banking system in India is the best I have seen so far, whether it is private or public. Every bank is well-capitalized, and the government does not need to provide any support or capital assistance to any banking institution," Agrawal said.

Agrawal suggests that last year could have been a good year, but the conflict in Ukraine prevented it from being so. However, he believes that the situation is now improving and the conflict is subsiding. He noted that IT firms are currently reporting weak earnings, and he does not expect an immediate improvement. However, he sees this as an opportunity to buy on dips, indicating that he believes the IT sector has potential for future growth despite the current temporary setback.

Agrawal expects that the economy is likely to grow 6-7% next year with 4-5% inflation. Another bright spot he sees is a stronger rupee amid improvement in the current account deficit.

Moneycontrol News