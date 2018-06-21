App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manpasand Beverages rises 4% as board to consider Q4 results on June 27

The share surged 9.4 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 128.85 touched during the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Manpasand Beverages rose 4 percent intraday Thursday ahead of board meeting to consider audited financial results for quarter ended March 2018.

The share surged 9.4 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 128.85 touched during the day.

The meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on June 27, to consider and approve audited financial results along with audited report for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2018.

The board will also consider and recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company for the FY2017-18, subject to approval of members of the company.

The trading window will remain close from June 21, 2018 till forty-eight hours after the date of board meeting, for directors, officers and designated employees, and their immediate relatives.

At 11:16 hrs Manpasand Beverages was quoting at Rs 139.90, up Rs 4.30, or 3.17 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 11:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.