Manpasand Beverages rises 4% as board to consider Q4 results on June 27

Shares of Manpasand Beverages rose 4 percent intraday Thursday ahead of board meeting to consider audited financial results for quarter ended March 2018.

The share surged 9.4 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 128.85 touched during the day.

The meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on June 27, to consider and approve audited financial results along with audited report for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2018.

The board will also consider and recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company for the FY2017-18, subject to approval of members of the company.

The trading window will remain close from June 21, 2018 till forty-eight hours after the date of board meeting, for directors, officers and designated employees, and their immediate relatives.

At 11:16 hrs Manpasand Beverages was quoting at Rs 139.90, up Rs 4.30, or 3.17 percent on the BSE.

