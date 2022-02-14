Manic Monday for Indian markets, here are 4 factors for the steep decline

Stock Market Today:

The Indian market was deep in the red as Ukraine-Russia tensions, multi-year high inflation in the US stoking fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed and negative global cues roiled the sentiment, pushing the Sensex and the Nifty down more than 2 percent in early trade on February 14.

The SGX Nifty signalled a negative opening for the Indian shares as the US markets, too, closed in the red on February 11.

The 30-pack BSE Sensex opened with a loss of 1,433 points, or down 2.4 percent, from the February 11 close of 56,720.3. It lost further ground to sink to an intra-day low of 56,612.

At 12.08 pm, the Sensex was trading 1,175 points, or 2.02 percent low, at 56,978 and the Nifty was at 17,016, down 359 points, or, 2.07 percent.

The Nifty had opened 299 points low at 17,076 and lost another 160 points to sink to the day’s low of 16,916.55.

These are the factors driving the Indian shares down:

1 Russia –Ukraine crisis

The standoff between Russia and Ukraine continues to spook the global markets. As Russia continues of increase the number of troops along the border with Ukraine, it is escalating the tensions and waning hopes of any early resolution.

Consequently, investors are going in the risk-off mode, trying to avoid the riskier equity markets and putting funds into safer options.

"Sentiments have turned very negative for the short-term, with the heightened tension over the Ukraine crisis. Weakness in global markets is the direct fallout of the Ukraine crisis,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

2 Crude on fire

The geopolitical crisis has led to a sharp rise in crude oil prices, which is another headwind for Indian markets. The crude is inching past $95 a barrel and fear of it crossing the psychological barrier of $100 in the coming days is increasingly looking real. Crude at an eight-year high is another major macro concern for India, which meets more than 80 percent of its demand through imports.

“If crude remains at levels of $95 for an extended period of time, the RBI will be forced to revise upwards its 4.5 percent CPI inflation projection for FY23,” said Vijaykumar.

Continuing with the “accommodative” monetary stance, too, would be difficult and the RBI would be forced to revisit its strategy.

“Crude trades higher supported by supply concerns amid increased tensions relating to Russia. Also, supporting the price is OPEC and IEA’s upbeat demand outlook and lack of any significant progress on Iran’s front,” said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

3 US Inflation and interest rate hikes

World markets are still trying to digest the record inflation in the US a deteriorating Russia –Ukraine crisis has spoiled the mood. The rise in crude will do more harm to the multi-year high inflation.

“After the release of the highest US CPI since 1982, the market started chattering about a 3 in 1 rate hike in March with the markets predicting the first one as early as the end of February,” said Amit Pabari, Managing Director, CR Forex Advisors. The Fed will be holding an emergency meeting later in the day to review the monetary policy.

4 Weak global markets

The global market has been completely swept by negative sentiment. All Asian markets were trading in the red after the US and major European markets ended the week gone by on a negative note.

“While all these are negatives, diffusion of the Ukraine crisis can trigger a sharp rebound in markets led by large-cap bluechips,” Vijaykumar said