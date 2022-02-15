Manic Monday evaporates $4 billion of industrialist Gautam Adani’s wealth

live bse live

No individual in the world lost more money than Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on February 14 as the bloodbath in the Indian stock market led to a capitulation in several of the Group’s stocks.

Adani saw close to $3.8 billion of his net worth evaporate because of the crash in the stock market on Monday, Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index showed. Adani's loss was followed by French fashion mogul Bernard Arnault and richest woman in the world Francoise Bettencourt Meyers.

To be sure, despite the deep gash, Gautam Adani’s net worth has swollen more than $6 billion in the first few weeks of 2022 and stands at nearly $83 billion.

Shares of Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Transmission nosedived 1.5-9.8 percent in Monday’s crash with several closing at their lower circuit limit.

The benchmark indices themselves sank over 3 percent with midcap and smallcap indices falling more than 4 percent in one of the worst single-day crashes on Dalal Street since the beginning of the pandemic.

The sell-off was triggered by escalating geo-political tensions between Ukraine and Russia and fears of the US Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to tame multi-decade high inflation rates.

For Adani Group stocks, which have been one of the poster child of the ongoing bull market in the Indian stock market, the current macroeconomic environment is unnerving.

The rally in the Group’s stocks has been aided by the high liquidity and low-interest rate environment that was prevalent globally prior to the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish pivot late last year.

The changes in structure and induction of new investors in some of the Group companies had also boosted the conglomerate’s profile among investors, especially, its foray into green energy and annuity businesses like city gas distribution and airports.

Another factor that has aided the Group’s stocks over the past few years is its low free float, which in times of high investor demand leads to exaggerated expansion in the stock price and valuations.

Despite taking into account Monday’s sell-off, shares of Adani Group stocks have risen 200-1,800 percent since the onset of the pandemic. That said, much of this rally has been driven by domestic retail investors and high net-worth investors, given the virtual absence of institutional investors for the Group’s shareholding.

Domestic mutual funds, for example, hold more than 1 percent stake in only two out of the seven listed companies of the Group owing to concerns over low free-float and the Group’s chequered past in corporate governance, analysts said.