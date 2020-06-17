Mangalam Cement shares rally 8% after a strong Q4 performance

Mangalam Cement share price gained nearly 8 percent on June 17 after a strong operating show in the March quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 207.70, up Rs 14.90, or 7.73 percent, on the BSE. It has gained 60 percent from its March lows.

The cement company reported a 829.3 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 15.52 crore, backed by strong operating income.

However, revenue from operations declined 7.1 percent to Rs 296.8 crore compared to the year-ago quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 118 percent to Rs 46 crore and margin expanded 889 basis points to 15.50 percent due to decline in cost of power and fuel, packing, distribution & selling and finance.

In the full year FY20, Mangalam Cement posted a profit at Rs 76.9 crore against a loss of Rs 9.73 crore in the previous year. Revenue increased 2.4 percent to Rs 1,228.25 crore compared to the previous year.