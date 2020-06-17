App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mangalam Cement shares rally 8% after a strong Q4 performance

For FY20, Mangalam Cement posted a profit at Rs 76.9 crore against a loss of Rs 9.73 crore in the previous year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Mangalam Cement share price gained nearly 8 percent on June 17 after a strong operating show in the March quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 207.70, up Rs 14.90, or 7.73 percent, on the BSE. It has gained 60 percent from its March lows.

The cement company reported a 829.3 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 15.52 crore, backed by strong operating income.

However, revenue from operations declined 7.1 percent to Rs 296.8 crore compared to the year-ago quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 118 percent to Rs 46 crore and margin expanded 889 basis points to 15.50 percent due to decline in cost of power and fuel, packing, distribution & selling and finance.

In the full year FY20, Mangalam Cement posted a profit at Rs 76.9 crore against a loss of Rs 9.73 crore in the previous year. Revenue increased 2.4 percent to Rs 1,228.25 crore compared to the previous year.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Mangalam Cement

Coronavirus pandemic | Coca-Cola partners with CARE India to provide food, other essentials to vulnerable groups

Coronavirus vaccine could be on market in mid-2021: CureVac

Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

