Last Updated : May 04, 2020 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs

The company said it will issue rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis for Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore aggregating to Rs 500 crore.

PTI
 
 
Manappuram Finance on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing debt securities. The financial resources and management committee of the board of directors will consider the proposed allotment on May 8, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing.

The Kerala-based non-banking finance company is engaged in gold loans, SME finance, forex and money transfer, vehicle and personal loans, among others.

Close
Stock of the company closed 9.98 per cent down at Rs 120.90 on the BSE.

First Published on May 4, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #Business #Manappuram Finance #Market news

Business Insight | COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: All questions answered in 6 minutes

A UV disinfection tower - DRDO's latest innovation - to tackle COVID-19: Report

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Construction to resume in some projects across Noida, Greater Noida from May 5

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

