Manappuram Finance shares hit record high on insider trading case settlement

Shares of Manappuram Finance gained 1.7 percent intraday on December 16 after capital market regulator SEBI disposed of insider trading.

The stock touched an intraday record high of Rs 175.85 on the BSE, up 40 percent in last three months and 96 percent in one year. It was quoting at Rs 174.45, up Rs 1.50, or 0.87 percent at 1158 hours IST.

SEBI on December 13 passed settlement order after Ambit Capital paid Rs 5.99 crore as settlement.

Ambit Capital had filed two settlement applications.

"The applicant (Ambit Capital), in its applications, without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law, proposed to settle, through a settlement order, the pending proceedings under Section 11B of the SEBI Act, 1992 which were initiated vide Show Cause Notice dated March 30, 2016 and adjudication proceedings which were initiated but show cause notice is yet to be issued," the regulator said.

SEBI said it had conducted an investigation into the trading in the scrip of Manappuram Finance wherein it was observed that during the financial year 2012-13 there was negative earnings per share (EPS) during the quarter ended March 2013 wherein the company made a net loss of Rs 141.43 crore.

Further, during the same financial year, there had been a substantial decline in EPS of the company as compared to FY11-12 (i.e. from Rs 7.06 to Rs 2.48, a decline of 64.73 percent). Therefore, the information of negative profit for the 4th quarter of FY2012-13 is deemed to be price sensitive information (UPSI) in terms of (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992, said the regulator.

On March 18, 2013, Manappuram Finance had discussions with the Ambit Capital on the quarterly financial results. After the said meeting, on March 18, the applicant changed its rating of Manappuram Finance stock from 'buy' to 'under review' and published a research report based on its meeting with Manappuram Finance which was distributed to its clients (broking as well as research) on March 19, 2013 before the market

opening hours.

"In view of the aforesaid, it is alleged that Ambit Capital which is a market intermediary, was in possession of UPSI and the same was circulated to its clients indirectly by way of negative research report," SEBI said.

Pursuant to the applications, the High Powered Advisory Committee of SEBI on September 16 this year considered the settlement terms proposed by the Ambit and recommended the applications for settlement upon payment Rs 5,99,25,000 as settlement amount in the matter. The Panel of Whole Time Members of SEBI accepted the said recommendation of the Committee on October 16.