Manappuram Finance raises $300 million in bonds; share price gains 3%

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Committee also approved the pricing, tenure and other terms of the Notes which are rated at BB- by S&P and Fitch Ratings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Manappuram Finance rose 2.6 percent intraday on January 7 after the company issued fixed-rate senior unsecured notes.

"The Financial Resources and Management Committee of the Board of Directors on January 6 has approved the issuance of fixed-rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to $300 million," the gold loan financing company said in its BSE filing.

The Committee also approved the pricing, tenure and other terms of the Notes which are rated at BB- by S&P and Fitch Ratings.

Manapppuram said the use of proceeds of the Notes would be for onward lending and other activities permitted in accordance with the approvals granted by the RBI in relation and in accordance with the external commercial borrowings guidelines and other applicable laws.

Committee also approved the execution of the subscription agreement with UBS AG Singapore Branch, and Barclays Bank PLC, company said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 174.15, up Rs 2.60, or 1.52 percent on the BSE at 1503 hours IST.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 03:16 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Manappuram Finance

