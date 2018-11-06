Manappuram Finance Q2 net jumps 41% to Rs 224 crore

The company's net profit during July-September, 2017-18 stood at Rs 159.25 crore.
Manappuram Finance reported 41 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 224 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Total income during the reported period went up to Rs 1,027.52 crore as against Rs 840.13 crore in year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.
On standalone basis, the net profit stood at Rs 193.80 crore during the reported quarter, up from Rs 170.71 crore in year-ago period.
Standalone income rose to Rs 850.87 crore from Rs 717.99 crore.
The company also declared an interim dividend of 55 paise per equity share of Rs 2 each.Stock of the company closed 2.25 percent down at Rs 82.60 on BSE.