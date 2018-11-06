Manappuram Finance Q2 net jumps 41% to Rs 224 crore

Manappuram Finance reported 41 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 224 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company's net profit during July-September, 2017-18 stood at Rs 159.25 crore.

Total income during the reported period went up to Rs 1,027.52 crore as against Rs 840.13 crore in year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On standalone basis, the net profit stood at Rs 193.80 crore during the reported quarter, up from Rs 170.71 crore in year-ago period.

Standalone income rose to Rs 850.87 crore from Rs 717.99 crore.

The company also declared an interim dividend of 55 paise per equity share of Rs 2 each.

Stock of the company closed 2.25 percent down at Rs 82.60 on BSE.