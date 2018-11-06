App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manappuram Finance Q2 net jumps 41% to Rs 224 crore

The company's net profit during July-September, 2017-18 stood at Rs 159.25 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Manappuram Finance reported 41 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 224 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company's net profit during July-September, 2017-18 stood at Rs 159.25 crore.

Total income during the reported period went up to Rs 1,027.52 crore as against Rs 840.13 crore in year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On standalone basis, the net profit stood at Rs 193.80 crore during the reported quarter, up from Rs 170.71 crore in year-ago period.

Standalone income rose to Rs 850.87 crore from Rs 717.99 crore.

The company also declared an interim dividend of 55 paise per equity share of Rs 2 each.

Stock of the company closed 2.25 percent down at Rs 82.60 on BSE.
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Manappuram Finance #Nifty #Results #Sensex

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.