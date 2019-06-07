App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol │ Should you avoid debt funds?

DHFL faced downgrades for its commercial papers for missing debt repayments. Is this not enough reason to avoid investing in debt funds? Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania shares his insights on the ongoing NBFC crisis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In the past few months, debt funds have garnered attention over negative news surrounding defaults on loan repayments, downgrades by ratings agencies and the repercussion of these have been reflected on the stock market.

Recently, DHFL faced downgrades for its commercial papers for missing debt repayments.

First Published on Jun 7, 2019 09:47 pm

