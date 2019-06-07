Managing Money with Moneycontrol │ Should you avoid debt funds?

In the past few months, debt funds have garnered attention over negative news surrounding defaults on loan repayments, downgrades by ratings agencies and the repercussion of these have been reflected on the stock market.

Recently, DHFL faced downgrades for its commercial papers for missing debt repayments. Is this not enough reason to avoid investing in debt funds? Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania share his insights on the ongoing NBFC crisis.