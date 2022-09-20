English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Man sells 3.3% stake in Best Agrolife worth Rs 98 crore

    Raj Kumar offloaded 5,25,000 shares on the NSE and 2,75,000 shares on the BSE, amounting to 3.38 percent stake in the company, as per the bulk deal data available with the two exchanges.

    PTI
    September 20, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    An individual on Tuesday sold 3.3 percent stake in Best Agrolife Ltd for over Rs 98 crore through open market transactions.

    Raj Kumar offloaded 5,25,000 shares on the NSE and 2,75,000 shares on the BSE, amounting to 3.38 percent stake in the company, as per the bulk deal data available with the two exchanges.

    The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,240.9 apiece on NSE and Rs 1,210.68 per scrip on BSE, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 98.44 crore. Quant Mutual Fund picked up 5 lakh shares of the company on both NSE and BSE. Other buyers were not identified.

    As of the June quarter, Raj Kumar held a 16.57 percent stake in the company, shareholding data with the bourses showed. Shares of Best Agrolife closed 3.21 percent higher at Rs 1,249 on NSE and 4.05 percent up at Rs 1,249.90 on BSE.
    PTI
    Tags: #Best Agrolife Ltd
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 10:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.