you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Make Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan at Gamechangers Masterstroke

Gamechangers Masterstroke is a series of live webinars presenting viewers with an opportunity to listen to and interact with India's leading stock market experts

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST

Every morning, scores of Indians interested in the stock market scramble to check key indicators—how have their favourite stocks performed, what are the factors that would be at play and what is the overall sentiment of the market. Everyone wants cues to how markets perform on a given day.

Moneycontrol has been at the forefront of helping our readers understand how the market functions, what these cues are, and what really is at play in the way the market behaves.

Gamechangers Masterstroke is our latest effort on this front. Gamechangers Masterstroke is a series of live webinars that enables viewers to listen to and interact with India's leading stock market experts. We will assemble some of the biggest names and sharpest minds in the stock market for our audience.

In the episode on September 15 at 4 pm, we have CK Narayan help us Making Most of Stock Market Highs.

Narayan has spent more than 37 years in financial markets—retail stock broking, institutional sales and marketing (domestic and FII) and investment management for corporate, you name it and he has done it.

Close

Narayan is acknowledged as one of the finest exponents of technical analysis of financial markets in India. Honoured with the Lifetime Achievement in Technical Analysis by the Association of Technical Market Analysts, Narayan has trained more than 15,000 people in technical analysis and derivatives and was a visiting faculty at BSE TI.

Join us on September 15 at 4 pm for the live event with CK Narayan at Gamechangers Masterstroke.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #calendar #CK Narayan #Gamechangers Masterstroke
first published: Sep 8, 2021 06:22 pm

